Corby women to sing for peace

A Corby women’s choir is inviting the town to share in a night of song and poems to call for peace.

The town’s successful Votes and Voices choir will lead the Singing for Peace event which has been organised by feminist and women’s rights campaigner Paula Boulton.

A banner made by women across Corby to celebrate 100 years since women gained the vote

The concert will make the case for peace, 100 years after the end of World War I.

It takes place at the Kingswood Community Centre in Alberta Close, Corby, on Tuesday, November 27 at 7pm and all are welcome to attend. There is also an open mic session for the second part of the evening where people are welcome to add their voices.

Funding for the event has been provided by the Maypole Fund - a women’s peace fund.

Paula has been organising a series of women’s events across Corby this year to celebrate 100 years since universal suffrage.

She held a month of events at the Rooftop Gallery in the town over the summer and, yesterday (Thursday) Tresham College drama students shared work during workshops with Paula as part of the Celebrating Suffrage Project.

