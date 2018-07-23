Corby women tackle period poverty in town’s schools

Period poverty in Corby is to be tackled by a new scheme set up by women of the town.

Leanne Buckingham is leading the town’s Red Box Project which aims to ensure girls in the town’s schools have access to free sanitary protection during their periods.

The scheme ensures that no young woman misses school because she has her period.

People donate tampons and sanitary towels to pick-up points and organisers distribute them to schools around the town.

During this month, people can drop off donations at the Rooftop Gallery in Corby, where there is a month-long programme of events taking place to celebrate the suffragette and suffragism movements.

Leanne said: “Imagine you’re a thirteen-year-old girl and you have to deal with menstruation and then your mum tells you she’s got no money to pay the bills and then you have to ask her to find more money for a packet of tampons.

“The Red Box Project means we’ll be able to supply girls in the schools with tampons and pads for free.

“We’re going to be having regular collection points, the first of which is at the Rooftop Gallery throughout July.

“If people could help us out by just spending £2 or so then we’d be really grateful.”

“People can find out more by taking a look at our Facebook page