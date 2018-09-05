Corby woman uses cancer experience to inspire others to get tested

A Corby woman’s experience with cervical cancer has spurred her on to raise awareness among other women of the importance of getting checked out.

Fiona Scarborough, 25, was diagnosed with cervical cancer after a routine smear test - the first she had ever had - earlier this year.

Having now recovered after a hysterectomy, Fiona said she has made it her life’s mission to raise awareness among other women.

Her first event, held last Sunday (September 2) at Corby Conservative Club, saw dozens of people given information and help to raise money for Fiona’s Shine Walk in aid of Cancer Research UK later this year.

Fiona said: “I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through what I had to. When I went for my check and the results said they had found some cancer cells I was totally shocked.”

After the diagnosis earlier this year, Fiona underwent a Lletz procedure and then a hysterectomy. The hysterectomy operation was in July, only a few weeks after her marriage to husband Ryan.

She said: “My husband and I have two boys, Jacob, 7, and Elliott, 3, so felt like we already have our children and it was not so bad.”

Fiona runs her own bakery business called Butterwick Bakes and shared her story on her Facebook page, which attracted a huge response.

She then decided to begin raising awareness and arranged the event, which included a raffle, lots of cake, and other attractions, at Corby Conservative Club.

Fiona said: “It was really well attended and hopefully helped spread the message about the importance of smear tests.”