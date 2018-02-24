Corby woman 'used' disabled friend to steal and defraud over £9,000, court hears

A "despicable" Corby woman who fleeced her wheelchair-bound friend for nearly £9,500 has narrowly avoided prison.

Kerry Baillie, 29, from Kelvin Grove, was sentenced in Northampton Crown Court yesterday (February 23) for deceiving the 49-year-old woman into handing over hundreds of pounds a time over years of supposed friendship.

It culminated in Baillie encouraging the victim to keep some £6,000 in a lockbox under her bed as an emergency fund - before stealing the box and everything in it to allegedly help buy herself a house.

She was found guilty by a jury in December 2017 after stealing and defrauding a total of £9,470 from the woman.

In sentencing, Mr Recorder David Chinery said: "In my view, these were mean, despicable offences committed against a vulnerable person who put their trust in you and, in my view, you targetted."

The court heard how the victim had once employed Baillie as a cleaner and the two became friends.

Between 2013 and 2015, the victim gave Baillie some £2,700 to help her go on holidays. But these holidays never happened and Baillie gave "excuse after excuse" for why she had to cancel at the last minute and couldn't reclaim the money.

Prosecutor James Armstrong-Holmes said: "The victim has never received a penny back from this defendant.

"Between 2015 and 2016, Baillie sent text messages that she would pay back the money. But this was just smoke and mirrors."

When interviewed by the police, Baillie denied everything and suggested the victim had mental health problems.

The court heard how the victim is now struggling to pay her bills in the wake of her friend's crimes and was unable to move into a care home as she couldn't afford the rent.

Baillie's defence barrister told the court her client couldn't explain why she did what she did but she was "devastated" at the harm she has caused.

Mr Chinery said: "The time for remorse was when you were arrested... it's very little, very late."

"All this you have done for your own personal gain."

In sentencing, Mr Chinery ruled that Baillie was not a danger to the public and handed her a two-year suspended sentence.

She must also pay back all £9,470 in compensation.