Corby woman Kit celebrates her 106th birthday

There were extra-special birthday celebrations for a Corby woman who has reached the incredible milestone of 106 years.

Kathleen Mears, known as Kit, was born in 1912, the same year the Titanic sank on its maiden voyage.

Kit Mears celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday, February 11

Until November Mrs Mears still lived in her own home.

She moved to Seagrave House care home in Corby after her husband Robert suffered a fall and later died aged 101.

The couple, who were married for 78 years, had lived in Corby the whole of their married life.

Originally from London, Mrs Mears met her future husband after her father visited Rockingham Castle, where Robert’s father was head gardener, to help erect a marquee in the grounds.

Robert later visited Mrs Mears’ family in London and was introduced to Kit.

After marrying in Kettering in 1939, they moved to Corby and went on to have a daughter Kathleen – known as Kate – in 1944.

The couple began married life in Latimer Close before moving to Burns Drive in the town.

Due to a physical disability caused by contracting polio as a child, it was difficult for Kit to work but she spent a period of time at Rigid Containers in Desborough.

Daughter Kate Doubleday said: “In 1961 my parents became vegetarian after I stopped eating meat and I think they’re living proof that it’s a healthier lifestyle.

“They always had dogs and they loved animals so it wasn’t hard for them to give up meat.

“Dad was never the type of man who had to have meat with his meals.”

Mrs Doubleday said the biggest change her mum has witnessed over the years has been the technological advances.

She said: “She often says that in life during the 1920s, nothing ever happened – you just got up, went to work and came home.

“You weren’t really aware of what was happening in the world. Technological changes are the thing that she has noticed the most because it brought television and the internet.

“She is fascinated by my tablet and is very interested when I do my grocery shopping online.”

Kit still reads The Guardian every day and completes crosswords and puzzles. She is also a keen reader of historical novels and autobiographies.

She celebrated her birthday on January 11 with tea and cake with Kate, her son-in-law David and her nephew Pete Atkins and his wife Margaret.