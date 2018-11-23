Corby woman flying high after landing dream job thanks to role at Teamwork Trust

A Corby woman has landed her dream job after volunteering for a town charity helped her mental well-being.

Tia Thomas was among only a select few from 50,000 applicants to become a Virgin Atlantic cabin crew member in 2017.

Now, travelling far and wide, ticking some of the most sought-after destinations off her bucket list, the 34-year-old says she owes it all to Teamwork Trust.

Just three years ago things were very different for Tia: having suffered with depression for many years she had a relapse and was placed under her hospital’s critical care team.

Tia had weekly counselling sessions, slowly started to feel stronger and, after several months, when the counselling came to a natural end, Tia’s counsellor suggested volunteering.

She researched and emailed agencies across Northamptonshire.

Tia said: “The only organisation to come straight back to me was Teamwork Trust.

“I hadn’t even heard about the charity before but they changed my life forever and gave me a new focus.”

“I had a high-powered job as a lettings manager for a residential firm when I first started my counselling but I kept my depression a secret.

“As my counselling evolved I knew it wasn’t a lifestyle or career I could sustain so I eventually left my job, faced up to how I felt and started volunteering.

“I suddenly felt wanted and like I had something to give - working with Teamwork Trust’s members has been incredible.”

To fulfil a childhood ambition, Tia applied to work for Virgin Atlantic, being accepted after a rigorous and lengthy recruitment process.

She added: “My job is everything I wanted and more.

“I had always been frustrated by a lack of travel in the past but now I get to work and travel and still come home to spend time with my daughter who is five. “She even comes with me from time to time and the crew make her feel like a superstar on board. I have made friends all over the world too who I get to visit,” “I never take anything for granted – I appreciate everything in my life.

“I have so much in my life to be grateful for and Teamwork Trust helped me realise that.”