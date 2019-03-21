Corby WILL get a new police base a year after officers moved to Kettering

Police officers will once again be permanently based in Corby fifteen months after the town’s police station shut.

The iconic police station in Elizabeth Street was controversially closed by Police Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold in December 2017, three years after its fate was sealed by former PCC Adam Simmonds.

Corby fire station could be a possible location for the new Corby police base NNL-190321-134312005

Police officers were moved to a new state-of-the-art northern police headquarters off the A43 in Kettering because bosses said that the Elizabeth Street building was no longer fit for purpose. An office-hours police enquiry desk was opened in the Corby Cube.

But there has been fierce criticism from members of the public over response times and rising local violent crime rates.

Corby Councillor Mary Butcher bravely spoke out against the closure, saying it had the left town an easy target for crime gangs.

Northamptonshire Police bosses have now confirmed that officers will once again be located in the town, although the police station itself will not reopen.

A spokesperson said: “There are no plans for the force to move officers back to Corby Police Station.

“However, the Chief Constable, working with the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner who owns the police and fire estate, is actively seeking to identify a suitable location to which Neighbourhood and Response teams as well as PCSOs can be located.

“A base within the town will help to increase both our responsiveness and visibility.”

Although the force said that a location is yet to be decided, one insider said that the town’s fire station was being explored as a possible location as both services are now under the auspices of the PCC.

One police officer who did not wish to be named said it was likely to be a popular move.

“Having police based in the town is important because it helps people feel safer and it gives response officers the chance to be on the scene more quickly than we can get there from Kettering. I know this is something that police officers will support.

“We’ve never been sitting behind a desk in Kettering and we’ve always been based out in the communities but this means that there is a visible presence in Corby.”

The police and fire portion of council tax bills for Northamptonshire was put up by £24 per household per year after Mr Mold said local people were calling for more visible policing.

The former police station site has been up for sale for several months. It is expected to fetch more than £1m.

