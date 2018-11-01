Corby villages conservation area boundaries amended

Two historic villages near Corby have had their conservation areas redrawn almost 50 years after they were first designated as heritage assets.

The boundaries of the conservation areas for Great Oakley and Gretton have both been rejigged after Corby Council employed an expert to carry out a review of the features that should be included and given conservation area protection.

The changes in Great Oakley will see former areas, which were once field and and have since been built on, taken out of the conservation area, with the focus on the historic core of the 19th century estate village.

A report presented to councillors at a development control meeting on Monday (October 29) said: “Within the original conservation area boundary there are parts of the village where development has taken place and this has altered the visual character of the village. The appraisal has highlighted where the changes have been made and the recommended modification of the boundary is aimed at securing the historic core which represents the history of the village and immediate the landscape which is an important part of the village setting.

Great Oakley Hall and the church are not included within the conservation area and the report says that after consideration it was felt that their listed status gave them enough protection.

The changes in Gretton, which was designated a conservation area in 1970, will see the several amendments to the boundary.

Three properties on Arnhill Road will be excluded and after a suggestion by the parish council the boundary will be extended down both sides of station road to include the railway bridge. A small cluster of houses on the north of Station Road will also now be fitted into the conservation area boundary.

The council spent £10,000 on the appraisal.

There are more than 10,000 conservation areas in England and they exist to protect the architectural and historic features of a place. Corby borough has nine conservation areas at: Cottingham & Middleton, East Carlton, Great Oakley, the LLoyds estate, Corby Old Village, Rockingham, Stanion, Gretton and Weldon.