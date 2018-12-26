Corby tribute act to take to the West End stage

A world renowned tribute singer from Corby is set to make his West End debut in the new year.

Fisher Stevens, who grew up in the borough and hails from Weldon, will perform A Beautiful Noise, a tribute to legendary singer Neil Diamond, at the historic Lyric Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue on February 11.

Fisher Stevens as Elvis

The show features a live band and six decades of sparkling hits from Neil Diamond including Sweet Caroline, Holy Holy and America.

Fisher has been on tour around the UK during the past year and, after a show at Kettering’s Lighthouse theatre on February 2, he’s off to make his West End debut.

The singer worked in the building trade with his father, then ran his own construction firm, until his music career took off after he entered a talent competition in Las Vegas - his first time singing in public.

He hasn’t looked back since, and has won countless competitions across the globe with his Elvis tribute performances.

Fisher describes himself as a die-hard fan of both Elvis and Neil Diamond.

After his appearance at The Lyric in London in February, he’s back with the A Beautiful Noise in Corby on March 23 at The Core Theatre.

You can buy tickets for the Lyric Theatre here

You can buy tickets for the Corby performance here