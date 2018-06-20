Corby trampoline park to close its doors

Corby trampoline centre Planet Bounce will close its doors this weekend just two years after it opened.

The Princewood Road venue will shut on Sunday, June 24, citing stiff competition and a decrease in trampolining’s popularity.

A spokesman for Planet Bounce said they gave it their best shot but it was a sad decision they felt they had to take.

The spokesman said: “When Planet Bounce started in Nottingham we were the 12th park in the UK.

“We opened Corby eight months later and that was around the 40th in the UK to open.

“Within the next year there were more than 200 parks in the UK and operators were opening parks that were within too close a proximity to others causing an oversupply whilst demand dwindled.

“Whilst Corby enjoyed a great first 18 months the unpredictable growth in the market took its toll and we have decided to close Corby whilst we are still in a position to refund our customers who have pre-booked.

“We have also guaranteed to pay all of our staff in full and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their continued hard work during this difficult time.

The venue features a main trampoline arena, dodgeball courts, an air bag, basketball hoops, an aeroball court and two tumble tracks.

When it opened it created about 80 jobs, many of which were filled by local youngsters.

The spokesman added that they have made arrangements for any advance bookings including party bookings to be refunded and that Boost Trampoline Parks in Leicester and Northampton have offered to honour the party bookings so people don’t miss out.

The spokesman said: “Corby’s last trading day will be on Sunday, June 24, and we look forward to seeing our customers for a last bounce this week.

“Our Nottingham site was converted in April to a huge and exciting inflatable park (the 3rd in the UK) and the closure of Corby will not have an impact on the Nottingham park.“