Corby trampoline park to bounce back open

A trampoline park in Corby will spring back to life just six weeks after it closed.

Planet Bounce shut its doors on June 24, citing stiff competition and a decrease in trampolining’s popularity.

But on August 4 it will re-open again after being taken on by Gravity Trampoline Parks, whose nearest venue is at Xscape Milton Keynes.

Gravity director Michael Harrison said: “Our customers are the key to our success at Gravity.

“We make it our business to ensure each and every visitor to one of our Parks has a great experience – and Corby will be no exception.

“Our initial priority is customer service, and introducing a pricing structure that local people have been calling for.”

The operators say their venue will play host to their state-of-the-art set-up providing fun and fitness in packages for every generation, as well as new attractions and equipment.

Ahead of their opening the Gravity recruitment team will be holding an open day at the Princewood Road venue today (July 25) from midday to 8pm to “welcome quality staff” followed by an intensive few days of training before the opening, with ongoing training over the next few weeks.

They say health and safety will be a priority, with a fully-trained team on-site specialising in the safety of all visitors.

Summer passes will also be available when the park opens.

Planet Bounce welcomed the announcement on their Facebook page.

They said: “We are sure they have great plans for the future of the park and we hope the re-opening of Planet Bounce will bring something back to the community that was lost when we closed.

“We wish the team at Gravity all the best for the future and we look forward to seeing the town of Corby bouncing once again.”