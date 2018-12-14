Corby town centre parking problems solved as new car park opens tomorrow

Corby town centre’s parking issues will hopefully draw to a close this weekend as a new 250-space car park opens.

Drivers have had difficulty finding spots in the town since the multi-storey car park was pulled down three months ago.

Anne Street car park

In recent weeks during the build up to the festive period, many drivers have found themselves going to several different car parks around the town until they find a vacant space.

But the new surface car park on the footprint of the multi-storey is now due to open first thing tomorrow morning (Saturday), meaning Christmas shoppers will once again have plenty of room to park.

The completion of the car park has been prioritised by town centre owners Sovereign Centros to make sure it is open in time for Christmas.

Manager Dan Pickard said: “The Tarmac started going down on Tuesday and the line marking was due to be completed yesterday ready for handover to us today (Friday).

“There have been a few little hold-ups along the way but it will be open in the morning. You can’t expect to pull down a multi-storey and completely transform the ground it stands on without a small amount of disruption.”

The new section of car park will be merged with the existing one and accessed from the former multi-storey entrance and exits. The new exit will be via the road that has acted as an entrance to the existing section of car park for the past few months.

Drivers will have to continue to pay and display for a few more weeks while new machines are fitted.

From early January, there will be a barrier entry system where people can take a ticket, then pay at a machine on exit. The new machines will be by the lift shafts and next to the gym.

Dan added: “We’ve not decided on the charges yet but we are incredibly competitive and have not put charges up for nearly eight years now.”

Local people have also had concerns about the new lifts at the end of Market Walk which have been glitchy since they were opened in the summer.

Dan added: “We know that one of the lifts is not working but we are waiting for a part and it will be fixed soon.

“The other lift is a bit noisy but we can’t do anything about it until the other one is fixed. It’s been checked, it’s perfectly safe. Both lifts are serviced very regularly.”