Corby to remember fallen soldier

Corby Council will mark the 100th anniversary of the death of a local First World War soldier on Sunday (February 18).

Daniel Spriggs was born in Weldon in 1875.

His father was John Spriggs of Weldon who was an agricultural labourer and his mother was Mary Ann Spriggs (nee Brown) who was originally from Brigstock.

The couple married in 1859 and in 1881 were living in Weldon with their six children.

By 1891 Daniel was living with the Patrick family in Newland Street, Kettering, before he moved to Nottingham.

Daniel was initially a Private (18777) in the Army Service Corps and was 40-years-old when he enlisted.

Pte Daniel Spriggs arrived in France on October 23, 1915.

He was later transferred to the Labour Corps (304757) in the 725 Labour Company.

It is recorded that Pte Daniel Spriggs died of wounds on February 18, 1918.

His service record states he died from wounds to the abdomen resulting from a bomb.

Pte Spriggs is buried at the Ruyaulcourt Military Cemetery and remembered on the Weldon War Memorial.

Further information on local First World War soldiers can be found on Corby Council’s website here.