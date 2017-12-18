Corby to host Race For Life for the first time

Corby Council is very excited to have been chosen by Cancer Research UK to host the Race for Life 5k and 10k in Corby for the first time.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 20, at West Glebe Park in Cottingham Road and women are being urged to sign up now for this new event to help make it a success.

Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course.

Whether you plan to pound the pavements or stroll to the finish, every step you take will help to support life-saving research.

Race for Life brings millions of women together to support life-saving research.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “We are very excited to be chosen to host such an amazing and high profile event.

“The Race for Life events really do bring millions of women together and every single penny that is raised helps to fight cancer.

“Sadly we have all been affected or have someone close to us that has been affected by cancer but with events such as Race for Life we can help more people beat it.

“So we would urge women across the borough and further to sign up today and let’s make this one of the biggest events that Corby has seen.”

Women can sign up online today and claim an early bird discount which takes the entry fee down to £9.99.

For more details go to www.raceforlife.org, search for Corby and choose your event.

A Cancer Research Race for Life open evening is also taking place at West Glebe Park Community Centre on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

People can drop in between 5pm and 6.30pm to hear about Race for Life, sign up to take part or volunteer, get some training tips and receive some free goodies.