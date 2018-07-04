Corby to have third public meeting on proposed reform of local government in Northants

Corby Council will be holding a third public meeting on Monday (July 9) to give people the opportunity to hear more about the proposals to reform local government in Northamptonshire.

The council has put the extra meeting on as part of the consultation process in response to requests from residents in the borough.

It will take place from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Monday at the Beanfield Community Centre in Beanfield Avenue, Corby.

Council leader Cllr Tom Beattie will be at the meeting to give information and answer questions assisted by the authority’s chief executive Norman Stronach.

The meeting is an opportunity for the residents of Corby to find out more about the current situation surrounding local government reorganisation in Northamptonshire and to ask questions about what this means for the people of Corby.

Cllr Beattie said: “Corby Borough Council is undertaking their own consultation as well as being part of the county wide consultation process that is also taking place.

“This is the most important change to local government in years and it affects all residents and businesses in our borough and the county.

“We have been pleased with the amount of feedback we have received from our residents so far, however it is a complicated issue and therefore we are more than happy to be able to add this extra public meeting to ensure residents have the opportunity to ask questions directly.

“We hope that many will decide to come along and that they can walk away from it more informed about the situation.”

Questions will be taken on the evening but can also be sent in prior to the meeting.

The answers to these questions will then be responded to on the evening and will be put on Corby Council’s website so those that can’t attend can still get involved.

Any questions can be sent to kim.buzzard@corby.gov.uk.

People can also get further information from a dedicated page on the council website at www.corby.gov.uk/singletier.

Corby Council’s consultation is still open and residents will be able to respond until Friday, July 13.

There is also a petition style document available to sign and leave comment at the Corby Cube front desk.

Responses will be used to inform Corby Council’s final response to the Secretary of State.

Corby’s consultation is being held in addition to the countywide consultation that all Northamptonshire authorities are a part of - this countywide consultation is open until July 22.

People are being encouraged to have their say via the countywide consultation by going online to complete a questionnaire at www.futurenorthants.co.uk or you can pick up a copy of the consultation document at:

- Corby Library and Danesholme Library

- Corby Cube helpdesk

- Corby East Midlands International Pool

- Lodge Park Sports Centre

- Community centres