Corby tiddlers invited to Big Fish Little Fish family rave day to relive their parents’ youths

Baby raver

The superhero-themed rave promises to be as much fun for adults as for children with a multi sensory dance floor and glitter cannons.

Family rave company Big Fish Little Fish use DJs who honed their skills back in the 90s who will be playing breakbeat, hardcore and jungle music.

Marian Anderson, marketing and audience development officer for Made In Corby, said: “It’s as much fun for the adults as it is for the kids.

Parents and children can join in the fun

“We’ll have the bar open for beers, sweets and crisps. It’s a chance for parents to relax and relive their youths.

“It’s pretty riotous with big parachutes, children on parents’ shoulders. The whole of the bottom of the theatre is turned into a dancefloor.”

Playing for two sessions will be DJ SS and DJ Glamour playing ‘grown-up’ dance music, alongside crafts, multi-sensory dance floor with glitter cannons and giant balloons, baby chill out space, tents and tunnels play area, and a colouring mural. People are being encouraged to wear fancy dress.

Ravers must be parents accompanying children who are under eight.

Ravers are encouraged to wear fancy dress

Marian added: “We’re helping parents be responsibly irresponsible. They are social, daft, anarchic and creative spaces for all the family to enjoy.”

Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave is on Sunday, November 17, at the Cube Theatre in the Corby Cube.

There are two sessions: the first from 12.30pm to 2pm, the second from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Residents of Corby and the surrounding villages qualify for half-price tickets for residents including Corby, Cottingham, East Carlton, Great Oakley, Gretton, Little Stanion, Middleton, Rockingham, Stanion and Weldon.

There will be giant parachutes, glitter cannon and 90s DJs

For special offer tickets - limited to a maximum of four tickets per household - call 01536 470470 or order, in person, at the box office at The Core at Corby Cube.

Tickets are priced at £10 adult and £8 under 16s. Infants under 12 months are free but must have a ticket.

The rave is for for families with younger children (8s and under) though older siblings are welcome.