Corby theatre appoints new director

The Core at Corby Cube has appointed a new director following the departure of Nick Walker last year.

Joe Flavin joins The Core from Axis Ballymun on the northside of Dublin, a venue that specialises in arts and creativity for young people.

Previously he has worked at the Visual Centre for Contemporary Arts, The George Bernard Shaw Theatre in Carlow and The Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay.

Joe co-founded RED Wednesday Arts and developed The Scribble Sessions, a series of staged readings of new plays by new writers from across Ireland, performed at the Axis Centre in Ballymun, providing a vital launch pad for the many of the participating projects and writers.

He is also a founding member of The Corps Ensemble, which works to merge the talents of a professional group of actors with the best of Ireland’s writing talent with an ambition to bring back large scale plays to Irish stages.

Most recently Joe wrote Glimmer, a Halloween show for children, which was performed as part of the Otherworld Festival 2017.

Joe Flavin said: “The Core is reaching maturity as an arts centre and there is now a huge opportunity over the coming years to firmly cement this magnificent space as a home and a hub for the arts and entertainment in Northamptonshire, with the people of Corby driving their venue forward from its centre.

“I am very excited about the prospect of meeting The Core’s audience, artists and advocates in the next few months and to develop new ways for The Core at Corby Cube to support and be supported by its community.”

Martin Sutherland, chief executive of The Core at Corby Cube and Royal & Derngate Northampton, said: “Joe will bring great energy and wide-ranging experience to this role, and we look forward to working with him to further develop the organisation’s vision and scope.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming him to Corby very soon.”

Gary Tait, chair of the board said: “The board is delighted to appoint Joe Flavin as our new director.

“With the passion and ambition for The Core he has shown in the selection process, I am confident that he will build on our achievements of the last seven years and ensure that The Core continues to both be at the heart of our community and to reach out to new audiences.”

Joe will take up his new post at The Core in April.

Last year The Core welcomed more audience members than ever before to see live performances at the venue, with children and young people making up 19 per cent of its total audience.

The Core reached more than 55,000 people through all of its activity, with the organisation’s local economic impact increasing to £3.4m.