Corby teenager takes top Crufts prize

A Corby teenager was delighted after winning the Young Kennel Club’s (YKC) agility dog of the year prize at Crufts.

Katie Lines, 17, won the award with four-year-old cocker spaniel Archie.

Katie who is studying her A-Levels at Brooke Weston Academy, said: “I am absolutely ecstatic and so pleased with how far me and Archie have come together - I am just so pleased for him.

“I didn’t expect this at all. He’s even well behaved like this at home - he’s just such a good boy.

“Next for me, the season will be starting again properly in these next few months but we’re actually representing Team GB in the Open European Championships in Holland in July.”

Katie trains every week at the Barking Mad Agility Club and is part of the RVA Agility Club.