Corby takeaway bid turned down

A bid to open a new takeaway in Corby has been rejected because of the impact it would have on neighbours.

Plans were put in to convert a redundant storage space at 348 Willow Brook Road into a cafe and takeaway.

The site was the subject of a bid to open a chicken and chips takeaway seven years ago, which was refused because of concerns over noise and disturbance.

And Corby Council planners agreed that a cafe here would have had the same negative impact.

A council decision notice said: “The general character of the area is residential would be sensitive to a use which would operate late into the night.

“In terms of smell the applicant has included details of ventilation equipment.

“However, this does not supersede the potential detrimental impact in terms of noise.

“It is considered the proposed change of use would generate an unacceptable impact for [the] neighbouring [area] who are in close proximity.”

The plans were put in by Ali Erdem who runs the New Corby Cafe in New Post Office Square, which sells burgers, kebabs and pizzas.

He wanted to expand his business into a new location, which would have created the equivalent of five full-time jobs.

He presented a petition with 205 signatures in support of his application.

But a petition against the plans was also set up, which attracted 84 signatures as well as 12 official objections.