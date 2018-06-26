Corby table tennis player wins two medals on international stage

A table tennis player from Corby won two medals on his England debut.

Sam Wilson, who trains at Corby Smash, finished on the podium in the team and individual events at the Butterfly Schools’ Invitation International Championships.

In the team event Wilson’s England B came second after losing to England B in the final.

In the semi-final it was the Corby player’s win that proved vital after he defeated Max Stevens from England C 3-0 to win 3-2 overall.

After team-mate Joe Cope fell to England A’s Josh Bennett in the final’s opening game, Wilson levelled it up with a fine win over the higher-ranked Gaurav Aravind.

But he couldn’t match his heroics against Bennett, losing 3-2 and being forced to settle for silver.

In the individual championships Wilson topped his group but only after coming back from 2-0 down to beat Ireland’s Joey Nelson.

In the quarter-finals he beat England’s Israel Awolaja 3-1, setting up a semi-final against eventual winner Bennett.

He fought back from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 but fell in the final game, taking a bronze medal.