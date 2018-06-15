Corby supermarket closed by police as they deal with ‘incident’

Police have closed a supermarket as they deal with an incident there.

The Tesco Extra store in Oakley Road, Corby, has been closed and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

The Corby store has been closed by police

The RAF bomb disposal team is there and the store has been evacuated.

There are about eight police cars and two ambulance cars at the scene.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police are currently dealing with an incident at the Tesco Extra store in Oakley Road, Corby.

“Please be aware that the store and the store car park are currently closed and members of the public are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

“Thank you for you patience.”

Our reporter Kate Cronin is at the scene and she spoke to one worker, who said: “They’ve not given us any details but they won’t let us near the store.

“It happened at about 2pm.

“There are still workers in the store.”

Oakley Road has been completely closed to traffic, leading to problems on nearby roads including Geddington Road, Lloyds Road and Weldon Road.

Several people have posted about the incident on Facebook.

One person wrote: “Still closed off both roads leading into Tesco.”

Another Facebook post said: “Tesco workers out helping police re-direct traffic away still lots of police turning up there’s roughly between 30-40 police and about 15-20 police cars all blocking entries.”