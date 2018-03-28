Corby student wins national film award

A pupil from Corby has won a prestigious national award for her film work.

Emily Fisher, who goes to Kingswood Secondary Academy, was given a ‘Ones To Watch’ award at the 2018 Into Film Awards.

The awards pay tribute to outstanding 5-19 year olds who have shown exceptional achievements in filmmaking or film reviewing, and to educators who have demonstrated inspirational use of film in the classroom at the annual

awards.

Emily’s award is for her collaborative work on PLUTO, Corby Arts Podcasts and Corby Big Film Week - all aided or sponsored by Made In Corby, The Heritage Lottery, Northamptonshire Community Fund, Corby Council, The Savoy Cinema, The Core Theatre, Corby Radio and Northants County Council.

As part of her award she attended a star-studded ceremony in London earlier this month attended by the likes of Hermione Corfield and George MacKay.

The BFI (British Film Institute) have also offered Emily a professional industry mentor to help her plan any future film ambitions as a camera person or cinematographer.

Emily, who is an Oakley Vale HD Media student, has worked hard over a three-year period in London, Corby, and the Isle of Wight to achieve this national recognition and it is well deserved.

HD Media said: “We all wish her well and hope the ‘Corby Arts Podcasts ‘can continue to offer professional training opportunities for Corby based young people in 2018 and beyond.”