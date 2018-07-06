Corby student lands scholarship at US flight academy

A student from Corby’s Lodge Park Academy has been awarded a scholarship from Virgin Atlantic and Delta Airlines to attend the National Flight Academy in Florida.

Year 10 student, Harvey Barnard, who was selected for the trip after taking part in an extensive application process, will have the opportunity to learn more about aviation and plan missions using ultramodern and advanced technology.

The National Flight Academy is an interactive, immerse learning adventure that focuses on inspiring young people to take a greater interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Harvey, who is one of the first students from the UK to have ever been selected for the programme, will live for six days in a multi-storey, 102,000 square foot facility experiencing theme-park style activities surrounded by advanced technology, flight simulators, and virtual reality games that will ignite his imagination and encourage learning.

Meena Wood, principal at Lodge Park Academy which is part of the David Ross Education Trust, said: “This trip will be an incredible opportunity for Harvey to step out of his comfort zone and learn more about a subject that he feels passionate about.

“Harvey has deservedly earned his place at the National Flight Academy after working so hard on his application.

“This will be an experience like no other, and I know that this will encourage him further to pursue his lifetime ambition of becoming a pilot.”