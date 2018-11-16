Corby sporting pioneer wins national award

A woman who run a Corby sports charity that offers mentoring opportunities for children has won a prestigious gong in the Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards.

Alex Paske, who runs the Mintridge Foundation based in Corby won the grassroots category at the ceremony in London.

Alex attended the awards alongside trailblazers in the world of sport including Jessica Ennis–Hill, Kate Richardson–Walsh, Sue Anstiss MBE, Dina Asher–Smith who has set the athletics world on fire this year and the mastermind of “This Girl Can”, Jennie Price CBE.

The awards are supported by the Sport and Recreation Alliance, UK Sport, Sport England and Women in Sport.

Alex said “I probably don’t yet realise what we have created and this has given me an opportunity to take a step back and look at this incredible journey and where we are taking it to next! We have big, big ambitions!”

The charity pairs up sports stars with children to give them mentoring opportunities and to encourage them to participate in sporting activities.