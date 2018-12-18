Corby speedster, 98, races around Rockingham Speedway

A Corby woman celebrated her birthday early and in style - by racing around Rockingham Speedway at the age of 98.

Mabel Wratten turns 99 next month and, with the race track closing at the end of the year, her daughters Janet and Barbara bought her an early gift.

Mabel in the Nissan GTR. NNL-181218-085846005

On December 9, the last supercar experience day at the circuit, she whizzed around the track in the passenger seat of a Nissan GTR.

Mabel’s grand-daughter, Nicola Mickleburgh, said: “She loves speed and always has done, she’s always asking my aunt to put her foot down.

“She absolutely loved the experience.

“She said if she had the opportunity she would have done it again.”

Mabel loved the experience at Rockingham Speedway. NNL-181218-085834005

After arriving at the track Mabel was introduced to her driver Barry, an ex-racing driver.

On her first lap Barry asked her if he was going too fast for her - to which she replied “oh no”.

The next two laps were much faster with Mabel clapping her hands in delight as they overtook a Lamborghini.

Her husband Jim, daughter, niece, nephew and other family members took great enjoyment in watching from the observation point.

Mabel's laps were watched by family and friends. NNL-181218-085822005

Nicola added that when Mabel got out of the car her smile was infectious.

She said she was so happy that she had the opportunity, saying it was ‘absolutely wonderful’ and one of the best things she had experienced.

Mabel has always enjoyed fast cars since her younger days when she owned a Capri and a BMW.

She is a huge fan of motor racing, especially Formula One, her favourite driver being Lewis Hamilton.