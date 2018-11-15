Corby special school official opening in pictures

Corby's newest school has had its official opening - with plenty of special guests.

Red Kite Special Academy officially opened its new purpose built specialist provision on Friday, November 2.

The school welcomed mayor of Corby Mohammed Rahman, Kingsley Learning Foundation members, county council representatives and many of the contractors and builders responsible for ensuring that the school was built.

The school meets the needs currently of 63 children with special needs and will grow to 100 over the next few years.

Headteacher Donna Luck said: "I am particularly delighted that so many of the children of the school could take part in the ceremony and the event really was ‘all about them!’"

