Corby schools’ challenge to raise money for hospice

Schools across Corby are taking part in an entrepreneurial challenge to raise money for Lakelands Hospice.

The Lakelands Brightest Sparks challenge, which began yesterday (Monday), will see Key Stage 1 and 2 children try and raise as much as they can in three months using a starting point of just £25.

The challenge poster.

Beanfield Primary School, Oakley Vale Primary School, St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School and Stanion Primary School have all been given the sum for their school council members to create and host a fundraising activity.

They are then encouraged to keep re-investing their profits into more activities and events until the end of June using the slogan ‘Think Local, Think Lakelands’.

To make it a fun and friendly competition, on a fortnightly basis a league table will be shared between the participating schools from May 3 onwards to show how much they have raised to date.

The school that raises the most money, calculated per pupil of the school, by June 30 will be crowned the winners and will receive the Vic Hardy Brightest Sparks Champions Cup.

Lakelands community fundraiser Marina Rae said she is thrilled to see the enthusiasm, passion and excitement of the children taking part.

She said: “All four schools have decided on their first events which are all themed around Easter such as raffles, cake sales, bonnet parade etc.

“All the money the children raise will help Lakelands Hospice at Home nurses continue to provide award winning palliative care to patients and their families living in the Corby borough in the last few weeks of their lives.

“The final total will be included in the hospice’s #challenge initiative which will be running again this June.

“We’re looking forward to see what fundraising ideas they come up with and who will be crowned the champions.”

The competition encourages the pupils to work together as a team, using a variety of skills, and raises their awareness of the importance of supporting local charities in their community.

Each school will get a certificate dependent on how much they raise: bronze (for raising up to £499), silver (for raising between £500 and £999) or gold status (raising more than £1000).

The certificates will be presented at an awards ceremony in July, to be held at The Holiday Inn in Corby.

There is still time for other Corby schools to take part.

If your school would like to participate contact Marina Rae on 01536 747755 or email marinarae@lakelandshospice.org.uk.