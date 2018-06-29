Corby school shocked by death of vice-principal

A school in Corby has paid tribute to their “exceptional” deputy headteacher.

Oakley Vale Primary School say they are shocked after their vice-principal Nikki McDonald died suddenly.

Principal Emma Goodwin said: “Oakley Vale Primary School is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden death of their vice-principal Nikki McDonald.

“Nikki had worked for the Brooke Weston Trust for five years as a lead teacher for Early Years and then as vice-principal at Oakley Vale Primary.

“Nikki was a much loved and respected member of staff who was dedicated to improving the lives of all children.

“She was an exceptional teacher and a wonderful colleague who will be greatly missed by staff, pupils and parents at Oakley Vale as well the wider Brooke Weston Trust community.

“Our thoughts are with Mrs McDonald’s family at this difficult time.”

The school is planning to pay tribute to Mrs McDonald with a memorial service before the end of term.