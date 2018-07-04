Corby school’s script makes national rail safety film

A Corby school’s winning idea has formed the basis of a film to highlight the dangers of trespassing on an electrified railway.

Network Rail has commissioned a short film ‘18’ to show the devastating and far-reaching consequences this can have based on an idea by pupils from Kingswood Secondary Academy.

The film script was developed through safety workshops at three schools in Northamptonshire and implores teenagers to stay safe and keep off the tracks.

More than 250 pupils aged between 11 and 16 took part in the workshops which saw them devise scenarios on the tragic repercussions playing on the railway can have, particularly the added danger brought by overhead line equipment which carries 25,000 volts.

The scripts were then reviewed by youth-led production company Fully Focused and Kingswood Secondary Academy was chosen as the winning script and formed the basis of the film.

This approach was chosen by Network Rail to specifically target the hard to reach teen audience, who are most likely to trespass on the railway.

The film is just the latest aspect of a huge safety campaign as part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade, which sees the railway electrified from London to Kettering and Corby via Bedford and is the biggest investment in the line since the Victorian era.

In addition to the film workshops, Network Rail has carried out workshops with primary school aged pupils and created radio and newspaper adverts.

Network Rail will also be carrying out a schools roadshow in 2019 and 2020.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “Safety is our top priority and whilst this huge investment will bring vast benefits to passengers in the region, we need to highlight how dangerous overhead line equipment is.

“Electrified lines are always on with 25,000 volts running through them constantly. Anyone coming in to contact with the wires will suffer horrific injury and, likely, death so it is absolutely vital that people keep off the railway at all times.

“We’ve developed this film with teenagers to really get the message home that mucking about on the railway is incredibly dangerous and not worth the risk.”

The film is available to view on YouTube at https://youtu.be/udaS3NDCkk0 and will also be shown to pupils when Network Rail carries out school roadshows in 2019 and 2020.