Corby school’s delight after inspectors say it’s ‘good’

A Corby primary school has been judged ‘good’ in its first inspection since it became an academy.

Hazel Leys Academy joined the Greenwood Academies trust in 2015 after it was told by Ofsted that it required improvement following an inspection.

Pupils celebrate the good rating.

Inspectors revisited the academy this June and have now judged the school to be good after it made positive improvements.

In her report, lead inspector Yvonne Watts said: “The school has made rapid improvements since opening as an academy.

“The principal is steadfast in her resolve to lead the school by focusing directly on the needs of the pupils.

“Her strategic approach is ably supported by a strong leadership team and the multi-academy trust.

“Outcomes for pupils have improved rapidly in recent years, at all key stages in reading, writing and mathematics.”

In order to improve further, the inspector said that the school should ensure that all pupils enjoy consistently effective teaching and learning and support pupils to focus consistently on the accurate use of basic literacy skills to help raise spelling, punctuation and grammar standards throughout the school.

Principal Inga Bain said: “We are delighted that Hazel Leys Academy is now officially a good school.

“We are so proud of our children, staff and community. It was especially pleasing to read that parents spoke so positively about the academy.

“Ofsted recognised and saw the hard work that has been put into improving all aspects of Hazel Leys Academy. Our children deserve to be taught in a great building, use good resources, experience a range of enriched curriculum experiences, have the opportunity to dream and plan for their futures and to develop skills and knowledge that prepare them well for life. We do that! This has now been validated by Ofsted.”

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “I am delighted for Inga and the leadership team at Hazel Leys Academy for its recent Ofsted rating. Since joining the Trust in 2015, the academy has shown a commitment to improvement and it’s excellent to see Ofsted’s recognition of this.

“The report confirms what a strong academy it is across the board, and the commitment of Inga and her team are rightly recognised. As a Trust, we strongly believe that learning should go beyond brilliant teaching in the classroom and we promote a strong enrichment programme for every pupil. It’s wonderful to see Hazel Leys Academy adopt this ethos so well.”