Corby school recognised for its excellence

A school in Corby has been recognised for its excellence by becoming a member of a leading network.

Brooke Weston Academy has joined the SSAT Leading Edge network, a national group of exclusively high-performing secondary and special schools.

Leading Edge supports schools in collaborating to raise achievement, develop innovative new ideas and share practical strategies within the network and across the school system to benefit all students.

Peter Kirkbride, principal of Brooke Weston Academy, said: “This is a great accolade for Brooke Weston Academy and we are all delighted to join the Leading Edge network.

“I’d like to thank our dedicated staff and students whose hard work has made this possible and we all look forward to working alongside other Leading Edge schools to develop and share educational innovation.”

Run by SSAT, the Schools, Students and Teachers network, Leading Edge is made up of schools who have succeeded in making significant levels of progress and have helped their students to perform above the national average.

Leading Edge schools are significant contributors to the school-led system and the collaborative nature of the network ensures that they have deep knowledge of best practice.

SSAT’s chief executive Sue Williamson said: “We are delighted to welcome Brooke Weston Academy to our Leading Edge network.

“It is a credit to the hard work of all of their staff and students that they have been recognised as high-performing and we look forward to working with them.”