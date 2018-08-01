Corby school receives thanks from Durban after fundraising drive

Corby’s Brooke Weston Academy has been thanked by a South African school after it raised £1,400 to buy much-needed educational and sporting resources.

The fundraising drive was part of Brooke Weston Academy’s month-long ‘Ambition for All’ campaign when teacher Gareth Van Wyk spearheaded events that raised the sum for Grosvenor Boys High School in Durban.

Both he and senior vice principal, Shaun Strydom, attended the school and Mr Van Wyk’s wife, Erin, also taught there.

Over the years changes in funding and to the catchment area has meant the school now has overcrowded classes and a lack of equipment and resources.

Mr Van Wyk said: “I always wanted to be a teacher and Grosvenor Boys School gave me a good education so I thought it would be nice to give something back, particularly as students here have such wonderful resources and opportunities.”

He is currently visiting the school to attend a 20-year reunion. He will hand over the funds to the Principal Mr Karel Dejaager.

Brooke Weston Academy received a letter of thanks from Craig Stokes, chairman of the Grosvenor Old Boys Trust, which said: “We accept your outreached hand and thank you for the opportunity to build a relationship based on trust, values and a common goal.”