Corby school reassures parents after air ambulance lands this afternoon

The air ambulance landed at Corby Business Academy this afternoon (Tuesday, March 26) after a child had an accident.

The youngster is believed to have fallen over and injured themselves on a pen they had in their pocket.

The air ambulance was called out but everyone at the school is said to be safe.

A statement from headteacher Simon Underwood to parents said: “Thank you for your kind messages and queries regarding the arrival of an air ambulance on our Academy site today.

“Please rest assured that everyone at Corby Business Academy is safe. The incident that prompted the call out was an unfortunate accident, which could not have been foreseen.

“I was impressed how the accident was dealt with by students, staff and the emergency services.

”All the Academy’s procedures and protocols operated smoothly and I would particularly like to thank the emergency services and first aid responders for their efforts.”

Tha air ambulance has now left the scene.