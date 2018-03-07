Corby school praised by Ofsted

A primary school in Corby has been praised by Ofsted after being graded as ‘good’ again.

Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School in Occupation Road was given the second best possible grade after a surprise inspection last month.

Inspectors said they were impressed with the school’s leadership, quality of teaching and pupil behaviour.

Headteacher Maire Hayes said: “We have been awarded ‘good’ in all five areas that they inspect.

“We were informed that there are many elements of the school that are outstanding including the children’s behaviour, not just towards adults but the way they look after and care for each other.

“They recognised the excellent progress that the children make from the time that they start with us, whether that is in Reception or in another year group.

The school has 371 pupils on its roll and became part of the newly formed St Luke Academies Trust in 2015.

Mrs Hayes, who has been headteacher since 2012, also heaped praise on parents at the school for their continued support.

She said: “The support of parents was also an element that they (Ofsted) were extremely impressed with.

“They told me that they had never inspected a school where the parents were so vocal in their support of the school.

“We cannot thank you enough.”

A report by lead inspector Rachel Tordoff said the school is continuing to improve.

The report said: “The headteacher is at the heart of the school.

“According to one pupil, ‘the best thing about the school is the headteacher.’

“As the school has grown rapidly, her strong leadership has created a team committed to her vision for the school and its pupils.

“The headteacher and the deputy headteacher lead the school well and the school is continuing to improve.”

Pupils were also found to be polite and supportive of each other.

The report added: “Pupils are polite and well-mannered.

“For example, they hold doors open for visitors.

“They have positive attitudes to learning and want to contribute to the lessons.

“Pupils are supportive of each other, sharing in each other’s successes.

“Relationships between adults and pupils are extremely positive.

“The majority of pupils listen to and readily follow instructions, allowing lessons to flow smoothly and without interruption.”