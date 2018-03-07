Corby school joins world-wide recycling campaign!

Students at a Corby primary school have joined a worldwide scheme which aims to collect hard-to-recycle waste while raising money for the school.

Students at Oakley Vale Primary School are taking part in the TerraCycle free recycling programme which is funded by brands, manufacturers, and retailers all over the world.

TerraCycle reuses, upcycles and recycles waste instead of incinerating or landfilling it.

This moves the waste from a linear system to a circular one, allowing it to keep cycling in our economy.

Oakley Vale is thought to be the only school in the area that has joined the programme and members of the local community can drop into the school to leave their un-wanted waste.

Year 1 teacher Laura Medley said: “We heard about this programme and really wanted our school to be involved as not only are we helping to save the environment but we are also raising money for the school so it is a win- win situation. Our group the ‘Little Ambassadors’ are taking control of it and will be visiting every classroom on a Friday to collect anything that has been brought into the school to recycle.

“As no one else in the area is part of the scheme, we have added the school as a drop off point on the TerraCycle map which will hopefully raise awareness, not just with our students, but within the whole community.”

Year 5 student and Little Ambassador, Patience Kitchen, added: “I think this is a good thing to do because it is good for the environment as it reduces the amount of waste and it benefits our school. We are not sure what we will spend the money we raise on yet, perhaps some sports equipment for the school or things to help improve the school.”

Year 5 student and Little Ambassador Rio Mcgowan said: “I think this is a fantastic project to be involved in because we are making money for the school as every piece of recycling we get we receive 2p for the school. It also helps the environment as currently where the waste goes is very stinky and animals and humans could get hurt but if we recycle this way it is much safer for everyone.”

If you have any of the recyclable products that the school are collecting then drop them into reception or phone 01536 461199.