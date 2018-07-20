Corby school is ‘good’ in all areas

A Corby school has been praised by Ofsted after being graded as ‘good’ in all areas.

St Brendan’s Catholic Primary School in Beanfield Avenue received the grade after a surprise inspection by the education watchdog last month.

Inspectors praised the school’s “significant” improvements across subjects and improvements in pupil outcomes.

Lead inspector Helen Williams said: “Leaders have worked hard to establish consistency of teaching across the school.

“Teachers use their knowledge of what pupils can already do to set tasks at the right level.

“They have high expectations of what pupils should be able to achieve.

“Teachers use questioning effectively to probe pupils’ understanding and develop their thinking.”

Headteacher Leanne Brydon was also praised by inspectors.

The Ofsted report said: “The headteacher is ambitious for the school.

“Her drive has successfully brought the school through a period of significant change.

“Her high expectations for herself, the school, staff and pupils have been significant factors in transforming the school.”

The school is part of the St Luke Academies Trust and has 331 pupils on its roll.