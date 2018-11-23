Corby school benefits from University of Northampton’s furniture giveaway

The University of Northampton gave away more than 200 pieces of furniture that were deemed surplus to requirements after moving to its new campus.

The relocation to Waterside Campus in September saw the closure of Park Campus in Kingsthorpe and part-close its St George’s Avenue site.

Unwanted furniture from the old sites, including tables, desks, chairs and filing cabinets, was donated to 25 schools and two charities in Northamptonshire.

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, in Corby, received lockable storage units, a display case, chairs and desks, which are all being put to use at its Patrick Road site.

Headteacher Louise Blair said: "We are extremely grateful to the University of Northampton for its very kind donation.

"With the current constraints on school finances, we would have otherwise struggled to do this.

"This donation was very well received by us all here at St Patrick’s and has enabled us to update some of our areas within our school."

Tim Dobson, head of schools engagement at the University, said: "It has been absolutely fantastic to be able to provide schools with equipment to improve their learning and teaching spaces, which we hope will have a positive effect on their children’s learning.

"The communication between the schools and the University throughout this opportunity has helped to strengthen our already very good links with our county schools, which we are continuing to develop through our range of aspiration and attainment raising opportunities."