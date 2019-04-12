Corby school among best-performing in country

A Corby school has been recognised nationally for its excellent results in 2018.

Based on data from the Department for Education and Ofsted, and analysed by SSAT, the Schools, Students and Teachers network, Brooke Weston Academy was found to be among the best-performing secondary schools in the country.

It received two awards for being in the top 10 per cent of non-selective schools nationally for attainment and progress.

The SSAT Educational Outcomes database compares all state-funded schools in England and the highest performing schools for a range of key measures are awarded SSAT Educational Outcomes Awards.

Brooke Weston Academy will be presented with its award during the summer term at a ceremony attended by winners from across the region.

Chief executive of SSAT Sue Williamson said: “I am delighted that Brooke Weston Academy has won two Educational Outcomes Awards.

“This recognises one important aspect of the school’s work but at SSAT we believe an outstanding school has deep social justice at the heart of its plan; it subjects that plan to constant challenge and innovation; and it liberates

teachers to perform brilliantly in the classroom.

“SSAT is pleased to recognise the quality of leadership and the hard work of all staff to ensure the success of every child.

“A big thank you and well done to students, parents, staff and governors.”