Corby says no to single tier authority proposals

People in Corby have had their say on plans for a single tier authority.

After holding a consultation on unitary authority proposals directly for Corby residents, Corby Council has collated all of the responses with 95 per cent saying they are against the introduction of a single tier authority.

The council sent out the consultation to all households in the borough and also held a petition style document at the Corby Cube for individuals to have their say.

People were asked to answer the following question: Do you want your local authority, Corby Borough Council, to be replaced with a larger authority that funds all your services and makes decisions for the whole of North Northants?

In response to the household consultation:

- 4,435 households voted no

- 228 households voted yes

And in response to the petition style document:

- 55 individuals voted no

- one individual voted yes

These results will now be fed into the report that will be taken to Corby Council’s special full council meeting on August 30 and will help inform Corby’s response to the Secretary of State.

They will also be fed into the countywide consultation as a submission from Corby.

Corby Council leader Tom Beattie said: “I made it very clear from the outset that Corby Borough Council did not willingly accept the conclusion of the Government inspector that there should be a two unitary solution.

“I also stated that I would ensure the people of Corby had the opportunity to have their say before any response was made.

“We are very pleased that the people of Corby have taken advantage of this opportunity through what has been a very successful consultation process.

“The results here in Corby are very clear and this will now help inform our response to the Secretary of State.

“We would like to thank every household and individual for taking time to have their say on this very important issue.”

Corby’s consultation was held in addition to the countywide consultation that all Northamptonshire authorities are a part of.

The countywide consultation results are expected to be released soon.