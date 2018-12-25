Corby Santas make extra special delivery to children’s ward

A group of kind-hearted Father Christmases, Mother Christmases, a smattering of elves and a grinch from Corby’s Danesholme estate walked from Corby to Kettering General Hospital yesterday to hand out presents to children on the Skylark Ward.

More than 20 pals, including pub landlord Cliff Morton and Pubwatch chair Mick Willey, gave up their Christmas eve and braved the cold to walk from The Viking Club via Great Oakley and Geddington to Kettering Hospital.

Santa Walk: Corby: Viking Club Santa Walk sets off to KGH Skylark Ward on a sponsored walk. 'Monday December 24th 2018 NNL-181224-163256005

The walk this year was sponsored by Baileys Skip Hire & Recycling Ltd and The Charity Pot to enable the group to buy a pile of presents to hand out to sick children who are in hospital over the Christmas period and to youngsters under the care of Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service.

Santa Walk: Corby: Viking Club Santa Walk sets off to KGH Skylark Ward on a sponsored walk. 'Monday December 24th 2018 NNL-181224-163356005

Santa Walk: Corby: Viking Club Santa Walk sets off to KGH Skylark Ward on a sponsored walk. 'Monday December 24th 2018 NNL-181224-163326005