Corby’s supergran Sadie ready for skydive at 80-years-old!

A Corby grandmother will be leaping 15,000ft from a plane next month to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Sadie McCahill is 80-years-old and will be fulfillnig a long-held ambition when she completes the skydive on June 24 in Nottingham.

She has chose to raise money for the British Heart Foundation as she has volunteeres at the charity’s shop in Corby for the alst 15 years.

Her grandson Paul Kaczmar, said: “My grandmother had always promised on reaching 80 she would jump out of a plane and raise some money for a great cause.”

The thrill-seeking pensioner has also recently completed a helicopter journey in the peak district.

To sponsor Sadie’s big jump, visit {htt[p://bit.ly/2L4w16J|bit.ly/2L4w16J|}.