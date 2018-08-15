Corby’s Rockingham Speedway sold

The long-term future of Corby’s Rockingham Speedway is up in the air after it was sold.

The sale of the racing venue was confirmed today (Wednesday), two months after it was dumped from the British Touring Car Championship tour.

A statement on the company’s Facebook page moved to reassure fans that events for the rest of the year will not be affected.

But it made no mention of whether the sale will have an impact on events in 2019.

The statement said: “A sale of Rockingham Motor Speedway Ltd has now completed and as a result, there will be changes in business operations at the venue.

“We would reassure all customers that these changes will not impact any aspect of events scheduled to run during 2018, nor the opportunity to stage further events this year.

“Until the end of the year, the Rockingham team will remain 100 per cent committed to delivering the venue and associated services as professionally and proudly as ever before.

“We thank you for your continued support and a further statement will follow shortly.”

The site had been up for sale since the end of 2016 after owners Bela Partnership went into administration.

Although the circuit has never been as successful as the original developers said it might be, the firm managed to cut its pre-tax losses from £1.2m to £448,418 last year.

In 2004, it hosted 50 Cent at its Days of Thunder event, drawing a crowd of 20,000.