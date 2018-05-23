Corby’s Race for Life raises incredible £55,000

The organisers of Corby’s first ever Cancer Research UK Race for Life say it has raised an estimated £55,000.

About 1,200 runners turned up at West Glebe Park for the event on Sunday which was kicked off by Meg and Beth Lyons, whose sister Eve https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/corby-sisters-to-take-part-in-race-for-life-in-memory-of-brave-eve-1-8500169|died of cancer last year|}.

Danielle Glavin, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Corby, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who helped to make Corby Race for Life such a success.

“Without the support of our amazing volunteers the event wouldn’t happen, without the efforts of our fantastic fundraisers we couldn’t do our vital research.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to every person who took the time to come along on the day to support Cancer Research UK and Race for Life.”

To see our picture special from the race, click here.

Organisers are reminding people to send back their sponsorship money as soon as possible as every penny donated helps doctors, nurses and scientists to continue their vital research.

If you were unable to take part in Corby Race for Life, there is still time to sign up for the Northampton events, which take place over the weekend of June 2 and 3 at Abington Park, including the all new Pretty Muddy Kids for under 12s. Visit raceforlife.org for more details.