Corby’s newest Aldi opens tomorrow

A new Aldi opens in Corby at 8am tomorrow - and the first 30 people through the doors will get a free bag of healthy goodies.

Former Team GB hockey player Hannah MacLeod will be at the new Aldi Saxon Way West, which is the second Aldi in Corby and is located off the A6003 southern gateway roundabout.

The Olympic gold medallist will cut the ribbon to declare the store officially open at 8am, along with children from St Patricks Catholic Primary.

Customers will have the chance to talk to Hannah and hold her gold medal.

Also up for grabs on the day are 30 ‘Super 6’ tokens which will be handed out to the first 30 people in the queue, to be exchanged for a free bag of Aldi’s famous Super 6 fruit and vegetables.

Aldi has won a reputation for offering a real alternative to the ‘big four’ supermarkets with its cheap, high quality food and alluring ‘middle aisle’, which offers everything from face cream to power tools.

Following the opening of the store, Hannah, who won gold at Rio in 2016 as part of the women’s hockey team, will also make an appearance at St Patricks Catholic Primary, and will lead an assembly on healthy eating and the importance of cooking with fresh vegetables. This comes as part of Aldi’s initiative, “Get Set To Eat Fresh”, which encourages children aged 5-14 to develop their understanding and love of fresh, healthy food and the skills they need to cook for themselves.

The Olympian said: “I’m really looking forward to my jam-packed morning in Corby. I hope to inspire customers and pupils to try new sports and maintain a healthy lifestyle. With so much great fresh produce on offer at Aldi, it’s really easy for locals to achieve this. Aldi has always been so supportive throughout my athletic career and I’m so pleased to be part of the opening day

“I can’t wait to meet the pupils of St Patricks Catholic Primary to talk to them about how I maintained my fitness levels as an Olympic athlete. As a performance nutritionist, I understand the importance of a healthy, balanced diet in supporting the children’s development. I think it’s great that Aldi offers a wide range of fresh produce at affordable prices, as it makes it really easy for parents to cook nutritious meals with their children at home.”

Also making a special guest appearance will be Marshall, a character from popular children’s TV show, PAW Patrol. Marshall will be taking a break from his role as a fire rescue and medic dog to greet customers and help celebrate a special line of new PAW Patrol products, available as ‘Specialbuys’ online from Sunday, March 11, and in store from Thursday, March 15.

The new store will stock a wide range of British produce. Spanning over 1,924 sqm of retail space, the store will boast 123 car parking bays.

IThe store opening has created 30 jobs and Aldi is still recruiting for a variety of roles in the area. Information and applications on all roles at Aldi can be found here.

Store Manager Sarah Strickland, added: “As we move closer to the opening day, the team’s excitement is infectious. We can’t wait to cut the ribbon and welcome all of our new shoppers to the store. There’s a real desire from everyone to provide the highest standard of customer service, offering quality products at affordable prices and we can’t wait to get started. We have recently been voted Britain’s favourite supermarket in the Which? 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey, where we topped the rankings thanks to our fantastic value for money combined with quality products.

“We’re also looking forward to meeting Hannah and we hope our customers and pupils of St Patricks Catholic Primary really enjoy finding out more about her successes and healthy eating regime. Hosting a Team GB hero is such a privilege – it’s not every day you get to see a real gold medal.”

The store will open from 8am to 10pm every day apart from Sundays when it is open from 10am to 4pm.