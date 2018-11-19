Corby’s most wanted man still at large

A man wanted by police over more than 30 raids on pubs and shops in Corby is still at large.

Detectives who are running Operation Trebuchet, an inquiry into a crime wave in the town that has hit dozens of local businesses, want the public’s help in locating Stephen Hill.

An appeal to track down the 31-year-old was launched earlier this month.

Police did not confirm the man’s name to Northants Telegraph reporters but he has been named locally as Mr Hill.

Today (Monday, November 19) a police spokesman confirmed they have not yet traced him and are continuing to appeal for information.

Among those pubs hit are the Shire Horse, the Conservative Club, Spread Eagle, The Beefeater and The Rowell Charter Inn, in Sun Hill, Rothwell, which was broken into sometime between 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 23 and 8am on Wednesday, October 24.

Earlier this month Kettering and Corby Neighbourhood Inspector Scott Little spoke out to reassure local people that the team of investigators is doing everything it can to catch those responsible.

Insp Little said: “Any pub or business premises that has been broken into is being looked at as part of Operation Trebuchet.

“The neighbourhood team are doing reassurance visits and looking at CCTV.

“I want to reassure members of the public and the community that Northamptonshire Police are doing lots of work around this, particularly at night when we have patrols going one.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.