Corby’s lotto helped 66 good causes in a year

Corby’s own lottery is expected to have raised nearly £33,000 for good causes this year.

The popular lottery, run by Corby Council, has sold 1052 tickets to 536 different players in the past year and there are 66 local good causes that have registered to benefit from the money.

The online game was set up by council bosses in April 2017 as a way of generating income for the authority and for organisations across the borough.

Local charities can apply to be part of the scheme and will receive a proportion of the money raised when players go online and register to support that particular charity.

Council officers report back to councillors every six months and Director of Corporate Services Adrian Sibley told members at this week’s Grants Committee meeting that the game was likely to raise £33,000 by the end of this financial year.

He asked members to decide where to spend the £15,000 of that money that will go directly to the council.

But he also said that more could be done by the charities involved to promote the lottery.

He said: “Tickets sales are currently around 1,000 per week as compared to a high point of 1,200. So whilst the lottery continues to perform well, there has been a dip in income.

“Work continues with Gatherwell (the web operator) to help try and retain ticket buyers and to further encourage take up through four special promotions during the year.

“A key to this is the number of good causes. Some of the 66 have never sold a ticket despite seminars and publicity.”

For every £1 ticket sold, 50p goes to a nominated good cause, 20p funds the prizes, 10p goes to the Council to supplement the grants pot other activities, 16p supports to running costs and VAT costs 4p.

So far, the biggest beneficiaries have been Lakelands Hospice, which has raised £2,158, Corby Radio which has generated £1,482 and Youth Brass which has raised £1,014.

Every ticket has a one in 50 chance of winning a prize and the top prize is £25,000.

You can play the lottery here