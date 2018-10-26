Corby’s Logan discussed in Parliament

The case of a young boy’s battle with care commissioners in Corby has been raised at the highest level.

MP Tom Pursglove has asked the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to meet with Wendy Barton, mum to five-year-old Logan, and dad Darren who have been locked in furious row with Corby Clinical Commissioning Group.

Logan’s family say that he has not been provided with the correct levels of care for the past three years, and for the past 21 weeks they have provided all of Logan’s care themselves.

Mum Wendy says she is a virtual prisoner in her own home as she cannot leave Logan with anyone else and no suitable nursing staff have been contracted by the CCG.

Both sides have now appointed lawyers after reaching an impasse.

Earlier this week, Corby MP Tom Pursglove said in the House of Commons: “I am extremely concerned about the case of Logan, a young boy in my constituency who requires round-the-clock care and the handling of his case by Corby clinical commissioning group.

“I have written to the Minister raising concerns about this case, but is he willing to meet me and Logan’s parents, Darren and Wendy, to talk about how this could perhaps be resolved and to apply any pressure that he can, because, as a family, they should be making memories at the moment, not battling local NHS bureaucracy?

Afterwards, on Logan’s social media campaign site, Wendy said: “We are grateful to our local MP Tom Pursglove for helping us highlight our longstanding plight and for raising his own serious concerns about Corby CCG with the Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP, the Secretary for Health and Social Care.

“Whilst Corby CCG continues to fail vulnerable children in their community, we will not stay silent. We will keep fighting until they are held to account for their repeated and systematic failures.

“We desperately want to hold the CCG to account for the way in which they’ve failed in delivering their statutory obligation to a vulnerable child in their community.

“We have now been without a care provider for 21 weeks.”

Corby CCG has pledged to continue working with the family to identify a suitable provider and has said they will continue to ‘look at all options’.

