Corby’s Living Legends to be celebrated in new exhibition

The long-awaited Living Legends: Hidden Histories exhibition opens today (Wednesday) at the Rooftop Arts Centre in Corby.

It is a celebration of the lives of 10 local people chosen from a public appeal for nominations.

The exhibition also reflects the changing population of Corby; a place now characterised by reinvention and renewal.

The project has been funded by money raised from National Lottery players through the Heritage Lottery Fund and developed in partnership with Corby Visitor Forum (Love Corby),

It has attracted support from local businesses including AES Europe, Quantum Print, Rockingham Forest Best Western Hotel, Rockingham Motor Speedway, S.C. Agency, Spring Property Management and Willow Place, some of whom also put forward staff to be involved in the selection of artists and legends.

The exhibition will display the stories behind the Living Legends, as documented by writer Becci Sharrock and photographer Laura Dicken.

Both artists have worked on similar community projects before and have spent time getting to know each person to uncover the unique qualities and experiences that bring their story to life.

Writer Becci Sharrock said: “I heard stories which were funny, sad and even unexpected.

“Every person has been inspirational in their attitude, approach and determination.”

Photographer Laura Dicken said: “It would be amazing if the Living Legends project inspired more people to become involved in their communities and spark a new generation of living legends.”

Made in Corby programme director Helen Willmott said: “Their stories made us smile, laugh, cry and fostered an immense pride in the incredible people of Corby.

“The selection panel had a difficult time to select ten Legends from all those nominated.”

Each week during May, The Northants Telegraph will feature two of the Living Legends with a short excerpt of their story.

To read their whole story, the poems written for them and to see more photos and artefacts relating to their lives you can visit the exhibition at the Rooftop Arts Centre.

There is also a community exhibition by Corby people who took part in photography workshops to capture their own ‘legend’.

The book that accompanies the exhibition will also be available for purchase.

The Rooftop Arts Centre is in the old Corby Library building and is accessible from the stairs beside Flowertime or via the lift in Chisholm House, 9 Queen’s Square, Corby.

Opening times are 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Saturday from May 2 to June 2.

For more information about the exhibition, visit www.madeincorby.co.uk or call 01536 267895.