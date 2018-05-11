Corby’s Labour leadership line-up revealed

Top political leaders have been elected in Corby for the forthcoming year.

Cllr Tom Beattie was re-elected as Corby Council Labour group leader and his deputy Cllr Jean Addison was also reappointed.

Corby's new mayor, Cllr Mohammed Rahman

The town’s mayor will be Mohammed Rahman, who is having a second stint as civic leader after previously holding the honorary title in 2013.

Deputy mayor is Cllr Lawrence Ferguson, who is the grandson of former Corby mayor and union stalwart John Wood-Cowling, who died in 2008.

Cllr Ferguson, 35, was enticed into politics by his grandad, who lived in Grendon Road, was a member of the steelworkers union for 44 years and was instrumental in defending the rights of steelworkers during the closure of the works in 1980.

He said: “My grandad was the reason I got into politics.

Corby Council's civic leaders. From top left, Mayor Mohammed Rahman, Deputy Mayor Lawrence Ferguson, Deputy Leader Cllr Jean Addison and Leader Cllr Tom Beattie. NNL-181105-115712005

“I remember going into the council chamber the day he was made mayor. He died in 2008, just after Obama was elected and I remember talking about it with him while we sat and had breakfast.

“Very soon after his death I joined the labour party.

“I got elected to the Exeter ward and then stood again in central ward, which I represent now.

“Being deputy mayor is not something I’d really thought about doing until I was older but now with everything that’s going on with the unitary authorities, I don’t know if I’ll have the chance again.”

In his day job, Cllr Ferguson works as a contracts manager with i-force, dealing with the Cath Kidston homewares brand.

In Corby, the deputy mayor usually becomes mayor the following year. If Cllr Ferguson does succeed the role then he could be the town’s last ever mayor as, under unitary proposals currently being tabled, there may no longer be a mayor to cover the whole borough of Corby.