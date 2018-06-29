Corby’s first sausage and cider festival taking place this weekend

Organisers are hoping Corby’s first sausage and cider festival will be a sizzling success.

The weather forecast is looking good for the festival taking place at West Glebe Park in Corby tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday (July 1).

As well as a selection of sausages and cider, there will be live music, fairground rides and stalls.

A spokesman for the event said: “Coming to Corby for the first time, Zoom Events’ Sausage & Cider Festival promises a fantastic, fun-filled, family-friendly weekend.

“Visitors can expect to find pop-up kitchens serving mouth-watering street food from around the world including a delicious selection of sausages, festival bars serving traditional and flavoured ciders, a selection of British and international craft beers and ales as well as prosecco and wine and cocktails.

“All this to be enjoyed whilst listening to a brilliant line-up of live music and soaking up the atmosphere.

“Fairground rides and a fun chalk graffiti for the younger visitors as well as stalls selling delicious groceries and speciality drinks will also feature.”

The festival opening times are from 9am to 9pm tomorrow (Saturday) and from 10am to 7pm on Sunday (July 1)

Entry is free.

For more details search for Corby Sausage & Cider Festival on Facebook.